AEW star takes a massive shot at controversial Tay Conti-Sammy Guevara segment from Dynamite

AEW star Eddie Kingston took a jab at a controversial segment on AEW Dynamite last week involving Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti.

Last week, the segment transpired after the couple addressed Dan Lambert of the American Top Team. Guevara said he'd still entertain fans even without a title. Conti then called out Paige VanZant and said she wanted payback.

Soon, the faction emerged, and Lambert taunted the couple while praising current TNT Champion Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. Before he could leave, the couple informed Lambert about what they did with the TNT title he had just kissed. Conti then posted a tweet of her and Guevarra having finished making love while wearing the other TNT title belt.

Reacting to the statement, Kingston took a swipe as he posted a tweet. He reminded fans that the championship Guevara and Conti wore in the hotel was a tribute to the late Jon Huber (Brodie Lee).

On December 30, 2020, during AEW's Jon Huber Memorial Show, the red strap version of the TNT title was retired and given to Huber's son, Brodie.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti are proud of their relationship

Before his current relationship, Sammy Guevara proposed to his former fiance, Pam Nizio, on the August 18, 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

However, Guevara and Nizio broke up months after the proposal. The Spanish God then got involved with fellow AEW star Tay Conti. The couple received a slew of negative reactions on social media and soon issued a statement of privacy. From there, they changed strategies on how to handle their relationship.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti got trolled by fans online for posting several intimate photos as they celebrated the new year together. In a bikini, Conti even told fans to kiss her rear end. Now, AEW is using Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti's relationship as a part of the storyline.

