Samoa Joe breaks silence after ending top AEW stars’ title dreams at Revolution 2024

Samoa Joe successfully defended the AEW World Championship at AEW: Revolution against Swerve Strickland and Adam "Hangman" Page. The match was one of the best-booked bouts on the program, with the former WWE Superstar eventually emerging victorious.

The Samoan Submission Machine is pretty excited about it all, and he took to his social handle to send out a strong message to his opponents.

"Keep the House. Just know The State is going to collect its taxes. When it comes to 'Cowboys' They always seem to 'choke' when it comes to the big games. #AndStill -The Management," he posted.

Fans consider Samoa as one of the most underrated wrestlers in modern times and have welcomed his championship reign. The storyline that culminated in Joe winning the championship had MJF lose and leave the promotion. It also involved a masked man, the Devil, and his followers beating up wrestlers backstage.

Joe has won and retained the championship in well-thought-out and well-fought matches. It is time for him to bask in the limelight. The former AEW TNT Champion joined the Jacksonville-based company back in 2022. He has been associated with ROH, AEW's sister company, since 2002 and has had multiple stints in that company.

Adam "Hangman" Page announces a break after facing Samoa Joe at Revolution

Samoa Joe's match against Strickland and Page was intense. Following the encounter, Page announced that he was taking a long break, but the reason for his absence is unclear.

It would be interesting to see when Adam ''Hangman'' Page marks his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

