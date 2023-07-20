Samoa Joe claims there is little "respect" between him and major AEW star; notes they have unfinished business

AEW's Samoa Joe is arguably one of the most dominating athletes in professional wrestling today. With a lengthy career, he's stepped into the ring with many major names, but the beef between him and CM Punk is far from over.

Joe and Punk have a storied history that goes back to their shared tenure in ROH during the 2000s, where the then-young stars had a few explosive matches. Their careers then diverged, as CM Punk went to WWE and Samoa Joe went to TNA.

During his recent exclusive interview with SEScoops, Samoa Joe played down his relationship with CM Punk and the win the Second City Saint had over him.

"Respect? I mean, I don't know what there is to respect there, but okay, cool. I mean, as far as, what, how he beat me? I mean, let's call it a victory. Cool."

Joe continued, comparing Punk's victory over him to their last clash in Ring of Honor.

"I mean, I remember when I beat him, he was passed out on the ground, so I don't know, we must have different ideas of what conquering somebody means. But yeah, it's cool. You know, as far as our dynamic, it's not good and it won't be good until we get that win straightened out." (H/T: SEScoops).

Despite brushing off CM Punk's win, The Samoan Submission Machine claims he always knew he'd cross paths with his old rival again.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

The AEW star also gave his take on the differences between early ROH and the way Tony Khan runs it

Tony Khan's purchase of ROH right after the prestigious promotion closed its doors was a memorable moment in AEW history. However, many fans are criticizing how Khan has handled the promotion since, but what does ROH veteran Samoa Joe think?

Earlier in the same interview, the AEW star compared the two iterations of ROH.

"It was very much a tighter budget and a much smaller company in its infancy, but at the same time, we had a very passionate fanbase. Now, it's just it's very much that same pipeline of young, hungry talent who just want opportunity and make their way up to the industry." (H/T: SEScoops).

It remains to be seen if the promotion will continue to thrive under Khan or fall into disarray as his detractors believe. Currently, the AEW President has a lot on his plate, as outside of the many wrestling shows he books, he still runs both the NFL Jaguars and Premier League club Fulham.