Samoa Joe claims ROH doesn't need a major name to come in; claims the promotion has always discovered 'the guy'

Samoa Joe is a well-respected veteran of the pro wrestling industry and notably initially made a name for himself in ROH. The veteran recently spoke on the promotion's future and addressed notions that they need to draw in a big name.

Currently reigning as the ROH World Television Champion, Samoa Joe is seen as an ambassador for the promotion. Due to this and his rich history with the promotion, he was recently asked about the future of ROH under Tony Khan.

During his recent interview with SEScoops, the Samoan Submission Machine explained that ROH elevates future stars instead:

"I don't think the strength Ring of Honor has ever lied in finding 'the guy' as far as like a guy out there and bring it in. I think its strength has been discovering the guy."

Additionally, Joe noted that the old "Dor Or Die" events could provide the promotion with some hardy talent:

"I'd love to see the 'Do Or Die' format return to Ring of Honor where we would have pre-show matches and based on that crowd that night. Either you're in or you're out." (H/T: SEScoops).

Kurt Angle recently compared Samoa Joe's utilization in TNA to his run in WWE, and criticized the Stamford-based promotion for never putting the world championship on him.

Samoa Joe claims there's still "unfinished business" between him and CM Punk

CM Punk and Samoa Joe were once two of the biggest names in ROH, and as such, they naturally clashed. At the time, The Second City Saint failed to topple Joe, but two weeks ago, he finally defeated his old rival.

In the same interview with SEScoops, Samoa Joe dismissed notions that there's mutual respect between the two now and hinted at a rematch:

"Respect? I mean, I don't know what there is to respect there, but okay, cool. I remember when I beat him, he was passed out on the ground, so I don't know, we must have different ideas of what conquering somebody means. You know, as far as our dynamic, it's not good and it won't be good until we get that win straightened out." (H/T: SEScoops).

Only time will tell, but CM Punk will likely have to watch his back from now on, as the ROH World TV Champion is known for being a cunning enemy. With his intentions clear, Punk might need more than just FTR to back him up.