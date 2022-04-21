"I personally think it's silly" - Samoa Joe on former NBA star receiving criticism following AEW debut

ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe recently weighed in on the criticism of Satnam Singh's debut in AEW.

Satnam Singh recently made his debut on Dynamite as part of Jay Lethal's group. The former NBA star appeared after Joe won the ROH Television Championship from Minoru Suzuki. Satnam later went on to attack the Samoan Submission Machine alongside Lethal and Sonjay Dutt.

The segment received significant backlash from the wrestling community, who criticized the 'lights off' approach to unveiling the debutant. Meanwhile, Tony Khan also stated that the execution could have been better.

Speaking in an interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Joe agreed with AEW President Tony Khan on the criticism. However, the veteran stated that he prefers to move forward from this.

“I think hemming and hawing over minor things like that are ridiculous. I understand people have their opinions and feel a certain way about it, but I personally think it’s silly to sit here and continue to harp on it,” Samoa Joe said. (H/T: New York Post)

Samoa Joe hopes that AEW's ownership of ROH doesn't change the latter's purpose

Speaking about the future of ROH, Samoa Joe recently expressed his hope that the promotion sticks to its roots despite the change in ownership.

Tony Khan's acquisition of ROH made headlines in the wrestling community last month. More than a decade ago, the Samoan Submission Machine had a memorable stint with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking to the New York Post, the newly crowned ROH Television Champion stated that he would like ROH to stay the proving ground for fresh wrestlers like it always has been.

"It’s (ROH) always been a place where the newest, the most innovative guys from the industry kind of find a foothold to do what they do. I’d like it to continue to be that. I’d like to see more new faces and more opportunities given to younger guys in Ring of Honor," Samoa Joe said. (H/T New York Post)

It remains to be seen how Joe's feud with Satnam Singh progresses down the line. Fans will have to stay tuned to follow the two wrestlers as they tangle with each other in the future.

