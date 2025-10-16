Samoa Joe confirms his retirement plans

AEW star Samoa Joe recently discussed what he will do after retiring. He is regarded as one of the best in-ring wrestlers in the business. His promos have never failed to weaken opponents. His work in WWE, TNA, and ROH has been watched by many young talents. Fans appreciate the excellent work he has been doing in AEW.

Ad

The former AEW World Champion is looking to capture the title for a second time from Hangman Page at WrestleDream. The two have been playing mind games. His last reign as a world champion will always be praised by fans because he lifted the company during its lows. Sadly, The Samoan Submission Machine is nearing retirement.

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Samoa Joe stated that he will likely train younger talent after he retires from in-ring competition.

Ad

Trending

“I’ll do whatever it takes to help us as much as we need to be helped in that area. I mean, I think I definitely would like to have some involvement with the industry. I’d love to work with younger athletes and help them develop and become better — obviously, if they choose to want to work with me," he said. [H/T - Ringside News]

Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

Samoa Joe talks about John Cena and AJ Styles' retirement

John Cena and AJ Styles will both be retiring from in-ring competition soon. They put on a classic last week at Crown Jewel: Perth.

While speaking on CBS Sports, Samoa Joe said he is satisfied to see both megastars retire on their own terms.

"They really have careers they can kick back their feet and look at with tremendous pride and satisfaction. I’m always happy to see people enter that phase of their life in a healthy manner with great future prospects of other things on the horizon," he said.

It remains to be seen if Joe manages to capture the world championship at WrestleDream.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences