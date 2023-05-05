Samoa Joe defeats former WWE star after 2875 days

Former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe is one of the most well-traveled wrestlers in the world and has faced almost all the big names in the industry. The Samoan Submission Machine recently wrestled one of his familiar foes, Christopher Daniels, defeating him for the first time in nearly 8 years.
Samoa Joe took on the former TNA star on the most recent episode of Ring of Honor. The former WWE United States Champion defended his ROH Television Championship in the highly anticipated clash, defeating Christopher Daniels in just under six minutes.
This was the ROH Television Champion's first win over the former AEW Tag Team Champion in 2875 days. His last win came in a dark match on ROH when AJ Styles and Samoa Joe defeated the Addiction's Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian in 2015.
Their last singles match came just a few weeks prior to that tag team match. Christopher Daniels vanquished the TNA veteran to retain the IFWA Heavyweight Championship.
WWE legend Road Dogg commented on Samoa Joe's release
Samoa Joe was bizarrely released from WWE on two occasions, once in 2021 and once in 2022.
Road Dogg Brian James recently commented on the three-time NXT Champion's exit. He stated that there was much to be done with Joe before his second release in 2022. The wrestling veteran stated:
"100 percent [there was more to Samoa Joe in WWE]. I think Samoa Joe is money any way you look at it. He’s a great promo, I believe every word he says, he’s well-spoken, he’s a big tank of a man, he can fly around like a bumblebee. He shouldn’t be able to but he can... So it’s just incredible how much money is left on the table with Samoa Joe and look, I don’t know how he’s doing now or whatever but I just think from our company and me working with him, man, there was a lot left on the table with Samoa Joe," said Brian James. [H/T: WrestlingHeadlines]
The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Despite a slightly underwhelming run in the Stamford-based company, he won the NXT Championship three times and the United States Championship twice.
He has already won the TNT Championship twice in AEW and is the current ROH Television Champion, which is a testament to his greatness.
