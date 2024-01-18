Samoa Joe finally breaks silence following controversial moment from this week's AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe has finally broken silence after a spot from his title defense against HOOK at this past week's Dynamite was criticized by the fans on social media.

Samoa Joe and HOOK put up a great match at Dynamite, with both men looking strong even though Joe dominated HOOK most of the match. However, during the match, Samoa Joe hit HOOK with his muscle-buster finishing move and went for the cover. The FTW Champion kicked out at one which shocked many including fans who have bashed the moment on social media.

Taking to Twitter, The Samoan Submission Machine responded to the critiques in an interesting fashion.

"In case you don’t know the formula Hot takes = engagement= Algorithm placement= views= $$ . Some of you are playing yourselves trying to win these arguments . Remember you’re not the consumer here, You’re the product."

Samoa Joe sends a message to former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe recently sent a message to a former World Champion, Jon Moxley who has held the gold three times.

Jon Moxley is set to challenge Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Windy City Riot on April 12 in Chicago Illinois. Moxley earned the shot after defeating Shingo Takagali in a No disqualification match at last week's NJPW's Battle in the Valley event.

Speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Samoa Joe stated that Jon Moxley has a better chance to win a top title in NJPW than challenging for his AEW World Title.

"Moxley doing that, it doesn’t surprise me at all. If I were Mox, I’d look to take someone else’s belt, too. He wants to fight any other champion in the world but me. There was thought behind what he did. Let’s not deny that," he said.

The former United States Champion further praised the company and also sent a warning message to Jon Moxley.

"And that gets back to the wonder of AEW: it’s a worldwide marketplace. You can compete against champions from around the world, not just hidden in your own pocket dimension where no one else can get it. If Mox wants to parade that belt around the real world’s champion, I’d be more than happy to give him a better perspective on where his championship reign really stands," he said.

Jon Moxley's run in AEW has been nothing short of amazing. Mox is a former three-time World Champion and it is safe to say that the former WWE Superstar could add some more AEW gold to his resume in the future.

