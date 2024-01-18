Former WCW star mocks AEW's presentation of Samoa Joe: "His first title defense was against a 150 lb guy"

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe defended his World Championship against Hook. While several fans enjoyed the match between the two, there were a select few who believed Joe deserved to face a bigger name in his first title defense.

One such man who recently mocked AEW for booking Samoa Joe against Hook is former WCW star Glen Gilbertti, fka Disco Inferno. On Twitter, Inferno quote tweeted a tweet that mentioned Tony Khan respects Joe and presents him well. Gilbertti replied to the tweet by writing:

"His first title defense was against a 150lbs guy."

While the former WCW star expressed his opinion, overall, the match was a decent watch. Even though it lasted for only nine minutes, both men played their part well. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see who Joe will defend his AEW World Championship against.

Samoa Joe acknowledges gift from AEW boss Tony Khan

At AEW Worlds End PPV, Samoa Joe beat MJF for the World Championship. This victory by Joe was a massive change in the company since MJF had been champion for quite a while. However, Joe becoming the World Champion wasn't the only change that took place in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

One notable change that took place after Samoa Joe won the title was the look for his title on Dynamite. The Samoan Submission Machine thanked his bosses for this gift and mentioned the title wasn't going to go anywhere for a long time. Joe said:

"That was done on my behalf, and it is a wonderful piece of gold from the Khan family. It’s not going anywhere for a long time, so that’s to let everyone know who the champion is."

Further, Joe also spoke about why the belt needed a change. He said:

"It’s my championship belt under my reign, so it needed to reflect my values. The belt was very fancy looking before. My belt belongs among kings and queens, not looking like it’s going to be paraded around the Hamptons on the weekend."

While the title change has been liked by AEW fans, it will be interesting to see how long Joe can keep his belt. Given the number of stars in AEW, the champ will have quite the time defending his gold.

