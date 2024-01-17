Top AEW star acknowledges Tony Khan and family for "wonderful" gift

AEW President Tony Khan is known to really support his talents. The Khan Family is now being thanked for their recent gift to a top star.

Samoa Joe began his first reign with the AEW World Championship by defeating MJF at the Worlds End pay-per-view last month. The 44-year-old veteran quickly did away with The Salt of The Earth's custom Triple B belt and introduced a new look for his world championship last week on Dynamite.

The company returned to using the black strap, and while the center plate remains the same, there are new side plates and a new nameplate. Sports Illustrated notes that the company had a new championship belt specifically designed for The Samoan Submission Machine.

Joe acknowledged the gold gift from his bosses - AEW lead investor Shad Khan and his son Tony Khan, who holds the role of AEW President, CEO, General Manager, Executive Producer & Head of Creative.

"That was done on my behalf, and it is a wonderful piece of gold from the Khan family. It’s not going anywhere for a long time, so that’s to let everyone know who the champion is," he said.

MJF unveiled his Big Burberry Belt shortly after becoming the company's youngest World Champion in November 2022. He trashed the original world championship and introduced the custom version with Burberry's trademark check pattern. Joe knocked the look and said his belt belongs among royalty.

"It’s my championship belt under my reign, so it needed to reflect my values. The belt was very fancy looking before. My belt belongs among kings and queens, not looking like it’s going to be paraded around the Hamptons on the weekend," he said.

Joe is set to headline tomorrow's Dynamite episode against FTW Champion HOOK. Today, it was just revealed that the match will have a special integration that promises to add a unique feel to the in-ring action.

Samoa Joe is ready for his test on AEW Dynamite

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite main event between HOOK and Samoa Joe will be the first-ever in-ring meeting between the two. Joe's World Championship will be on the line, but the young star's FTW Title will not be defended.

The Samoan Submission Machine has been wrestling since December 1999, which is just seven months after The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil was born. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Joe previewed Wednesday's match and said we will find out if Taz's son is the truth or not.

"I’m very much looking forward to it. This typifies what I want to see during my reign–I want these first-time matchups with something at stake. Hook is quite the dynamic little athlete, and he’s been doing his best to make his case. His record speaks for itself, and we’re going to find out if he’s the truth or not," he said.

The two-time FTW Champion has won 29 of his 30 singles matches in AEW. Now in his 31st, the 24-year-old is challenging for AEW gold for the first time. Joe is not backing down.

"It takes about 29 other athletes to equal something approximating me, so this will be a good little test. We’ll find out where we’re at," he said.

Joe said he had limited exposure to Taz, but when he saw the ECW Original, it was almost like he felt a kinship because of their no-nonsense and destroy-at-all-costs attitudes. The ROH Hall of Famer adds that he is eager to see if the son lives up to his father's lofty reputation.

