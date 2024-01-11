Eric Bischoff says he "couldn't be happier" for top AEW star

A top AEW star was recently praised by the WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff who called the latter an ''amazingly talented guy.''

The star in question is none other than Samoa Joe who has reinvented his wrestling career after his WWE release. Joe signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022 and has enjoyed an incredible run with the company thus far.

The Samoan Submission Machine had a dominant run with the ROH TV title and is now the current AEW World Champion. Joe defeated MJF at the Worlds End PPV to become the World Champion.

Speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff had nothing but praise for Samoa Joe:

"Joe is an amazingly talented guy whose head is on so straight, I am thrilled for Joe," Bischoff added. "The fact that he's able to make what is probably a phenomenal living in a business that's very, very, very difficult to break into, kind of like breaking into rock and roll, that difficult. Maybe making it to the NFL, which is one-tenth of one percent of people who play college football, are able to achieve, wrestling is just about as difficult."

Bischoff added:

To see someone like Joe, who has been so committed for so long, has overcome so much, I couldn't be happier," Bischoff said. H/T:[WrestlingInc]

AEW star Samoa Joe recently commented on getting released by the WWE on two separate occasions

The current AEW World Champion Samoa Joe recently spoke about his unfortunate WWE releases dating back to 2021 and 2022.

The Samoan Submission Machine was let go by the Stamford-based promotion in April 2021 but was rehired by Triple H and he responded by winning the NXT title for a third time. However, Joe relinquished the title without a single title defense and was released once again in January 2022.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the AEW World Champion had some interesting comments on his releases:

"I'm not going to feel sorry for myself because I had a few bumps in the road. That's the nature of what we do in this industry. I defy you to find anyone who's found any type of success in any industry that didn't have to go through hurdles. When you want to chase your dreams, this is what you do. And this is where I am."

He added:

“It’s all about having a proper perspective,” said Joe. “I have the greatest job in the world. Everything that would be attributed as a pitfall in my career would be a dream for most people." [H/T, Sports Illustrated]

Meanwhile, Samoa Joe will defend his AEW World Championship against Hook on the January 17th edition of Dynamite.

