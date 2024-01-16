Major AEW Dynamite match to feature special integration tomorrow night

Tomorrow night's AEW Dynamite main event will feature a special integration that will add a unique touch to the match.

Dynamite will air live on Wednesday from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. The show is set to be headlined by Samoa Joe defending the AEW World Championship against Hook, who is the current FTW Champion. This will be Hook's first-ever title shot for a championship that is not the one introduced by his father years ago.

The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil vs. The Samoan Submission Machine on AEW Dynamite will be presented by the new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game, which is set to be released on February 2. Joe voices the King Shark character in the game. Sports Illustrated reports that the title match is expected to include "connective tissue" to the Suicide Squad series.

Joe spoke to SI's Justin Barrasso and teased just how the Suicide Squad integration may bring a tough night for Hook. The ROH Hall of Famer plays to bring the savageness of King Shark to the ring.

"I’m going to bring along the savageness of King Shark. It’s going to be best displayed in the evisceration of Hook in front of millions of people around the world," he said.

It was noted that wrestling fans often have valid concerns when it comes to matches being overshadowed by product integrations and brand sponsorships, such as AEW's Texas Chainsaw Massacre cameo. However, Joe has vowed that the world title bout will differ greatly, and that the focus will be on the in-ring action.

"Don’t worry about the integration. Just worry about Hook’s safety," he said.

This will be the first-ever match between the up-and-comer and the ring veteran, and Joe's first match since becoming champion after defeating MJF at Worlds End on December 30. Hook's last match was a win over Kevin Matthews on last Saturday's Collision.

Top AEW star has major praise for Hook

Hook began his pro wrestling career in December 2021, but the son of Taz quickly began building a fanbase and impressing many with his in-ring work.

The two-time FTW Champion has worked with several top stars in AEW. He's teamed with Rob Van Dam and CM Punk, and he's defeated names like Matt Hardy and Rocky Romero.

MJF recently praised Hook during a chiropractic session with Dr. Beau Hightower. The Salt of The Earth stressed how much he believes in the 24-year-old, and compared their charisma and how comfortable they are in front of fans.

"I believe in Hook wholeheartedly. I think every single time I see Hook, he’s getting better in the ring and he’s also getting more comfortable in front of a live audience. Which, frankly is the hardest part of the job. And I think that’s why I skyrocketed so fast, because it was never an issue for me. But I watch that dude Hook, he walks through that curtain, and you would think he’s been a professional wrestler for 30 years. That’s how much confidence that guy has. Nothing shakes that dude," he said.

MJF also praised Daniel Garcia as "a hell of a talent," also naming him as someone who can lead AEW into the future.

