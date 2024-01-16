Eric Bischoff takes a shot at former WWE star after worrying AEW Dynamite update

It seems the Twitter saga between Eric Bischoff and AEW won't end anytime soon. After Dax Harwood from FTR took a shot at Bischoff by sharing an old clip of him, the former WCW boss posted a tweet in which he took a massive dig at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On social media platform X, Bischoff wrote a post in which he took a dig at the ticket sales of the upcoming AEW Dynamite. Sharing the details, Bischoff asked if this was what thriving meant. Quote tweeting Harwood's tweet, Bischoff wrote:

"WrestleTix@WrestleTixAEW Dynamite Wed • Jan 17, 2024 • 7:30 PM North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, SC Available Tickets: 286 Current Setup: 2,510 Tickets Distributed: 2,224 +26 since the last update (1 day ago) Market/venue debut Price Range: $20-$80."

Expand Tweet

The war between Eric Bischoff and AEW began after the former reacted with a clown emoji to Tony Khan's tweet in which he defended Hook getting a title shot by citing Jinder Mahal as an example. Since then, several AEW fans have taken constant shots at Bischoff. It will be interesting to see how this saga unfolds.

Eric Bischoff says he is not interested in working with AEW and Tony Khan

A few days ago, FTR member Dax Harwood mentioned Eric Bischoff had negative comments about AEW because Tony Khan did not offer him a job in the promotion. However, denying the statement from Harwood, Bischoff said he wasn't interested in working with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During an episode of 83 weeks, Bischoff mentioned he is thankful he does not have to work under Khan. The former WCW boss also mentioned he has no respect for the AEW honcho. Bischoff said:

“I thank the Lord every day that I don’t have to go to work for a guy like Tony Khan. I stayed supportive of Tony Khan until November two years ago, [when] Tony Khan made an ignorant comment about Ted Turner. Completely ignorant. Tony doesn’t have a f**** clue what went on in WCW and why it’s not around. The only thing he knows is what Dave Meltzer told him. It was disrespectful and ignorant. Once someone disrespects publicly someone I respect, they go on a different list. I don’t care if you’re a trust fund baby who owns a wrestling company. I no longer have any respect for you."

During the early days of AEW, Eric Bischoff made a few appearances on AEW. His last appearance for the promotion came in May 2021. It will be interesting to see if the rivalry between the two parties continues, or whether they mutually agree to end it at some point.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here