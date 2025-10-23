Samoa Joe finally breaks silence after his shocking heel turn at AEW WrestleDream 2025

Samoa Joe has finally addressed his shocking heel turn last weekend at AEW WrestleDream. He has also hinted at his immediate future and his next major move.During the pay-per-view, Joe challenged 'Hangman' Adam Page for the AEW World Championship. This began as friendly competition between them, with just a hint of animosity, as the world title was on the line. In the end, it was Hangman who came out on top.Post-match, Samoa Joe walked up to Page to raise his hand. But what happened next shocked the world as he ended up hitting him with a Clothesline. The Samoan Submission Machine has turned heel before, so this wasn't s complete surprise, but to make things worse, the rest of The Opps began to attack Hangman Page as well.This was the group's first time becoming heel since coming together a few months ago. It was also clear that things were far from over, as Hangman had strong words for the group after he addressed their attack post-show.Tonight on Dynamite, Samoa Joe addressed his attack on Hangman Page. He revealed that he did this because he was the champion, and that he'll continue hunting him because he's the man at the top. He hinted at his work not being done, as his goal was to put Page away for good.&quot;On to the question, why Joe, why? And it's really simple, because I exist. As long as I'm on Planet Earth and you call yourself a champion, I come hunting for you.&quot; [0:01-0:17]As of now, it is unclear where this will be headed, but it seems like a rematch between the two may be on the horizon. Joe does not take losses lightly, and he will do all he can to take down Hangman.