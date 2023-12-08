Samoa Joe has a four-word reaction to returning in season 2 of the Twisted Metal series

Former WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe is coming back for season two of the 'Twisted Metal' series to reprise his popular role and has an interesting reaction to the same.

Samoa Joe is undoubtedly one of the most gifted talents in the field of pro wrestling and has earned the respect of fans with his work in many major wrestling promotions. After an amazing ROH and TNA run, Joe gained more prominence during his time in the WWE, and he is currently signed with AEW.

Apart from putting on banger matches in the ring, The Samoan Submission Machine has made his name in the entertainment industry as well. Recently, Joe played the iconic 'Sweet Tooth' character in the Peacock's 'Twisted Metal' series recently.

Furthermore, he also voice acted 'King Shark' in the 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' video game. Meanwhile, season two of the 'Twisted Metal' series has been announced, and the show will be renewed. Moreover, the former WWE star is set to play the Sweet Tooth character again.

Joe took to his Instagram to share his reaction to the announcement by quoting a popular dialogue:

“Get the keys Harold!”

Samoa Joe is set to challenge MFJ for the AEW World Championship

The Samoan Submission Machine made his AEW debut last year and has had a decent, at best, run up until now. He recently challenged Maxwell Jacob Friedman for the All Elite World Championship, and their match was later made official for AEW's upcoming World's End PPV in Long Island.

This will be the second World Title match between the two after MJF retained the gold at the Dynamite Grand Slam against Samoa Joe earlier this year. The Salt of the Earth has also been involved in the ongoing storyline with the masked entity known as 'The Devil,' and it remains to be seen what fans get to witness at World's End.

