"I was standing behind the camera" - Samoa Joe gives backstage details of Scott Steiner's legendary 'Steiner Math' promo

AEW star Samoa Joe is known for being a part of some of the most iconic moments in IMPACT Wrestling history. One of those was him being the target of the legendary "Steiner Math" promo cut by WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner.

For those unaware of the segment, Big Poppa Pump cut an iconic promo in the build-up to the 2008 Sacrifice pay-per-view. Scott broke down the math to reveal that Joe had only an eight-and-a-third chance of winning, while Steiner had a one-hundred, forty-one-and-a-third chance of coming out as the victor.

On the most recent edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Samoa opened up about trying to maintain his composure as he witnessed the interview from behind the camera.

"So I tell people I was standing behind the camera as like Scott [Steiner] was kind of like free forming it in his head, and I remember kind of-you know he did an earlier take and you know he was kind of getting the idea. And then like, I think it was like the second one he just went-I was visibly behind the camera just trying to hold myself together. When it all got done I just looked at Scott and was like ‘I think that was the one." (1:27-1:50)

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Mathematics peaked when Scott Steiner went 200 IQ 13 years ago Mathematics peaked when Scott Steiner went 200 IQ 13 years ago https://t.co/Fu4Oou0Cvl

Despite the odds stacked against him, the Samoan Submission Machine would successfully retain his TNA World Championship against Steiner and Frankie Kazarian (then known as Kaz) in a triple threat match.

Samoa Joe and Scott Steiner would be allies shortly after

Just over a year after beating the odds at Sacrifice, Samoa Joe would join Steiner, Kurt Angle, Sting, and Kevin Nash in the "Main Event Mafia" stable.

Joe even brought current AEW broadcaster Taz into the group as his advisor for a brief period. However, the faction disbanded just four months after Samoa's inclusion.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing The 2009 Victory Road PPV was dominated by The Main Event Mafia.Kevin Nash would win the TNA Legends Title,Scott Steiner and Booker T would win the TNA Tag Belts,Kurt Angle would retain the TNA World Title and newest member Samoa Joe's adviser would be revealed as Taz. The 2009 Victory Road PPV was dominated by The Main Event Mafia.Kevin Nash would win the TNA Legends Title,Scott Steiner and Booker T would win the TNA Tag Belts,Kurt Angle would retain the TNA World Title and newest member Samoa Joe's adviser would be revealed as Taz. https://t.co/rhqAm6d4ks

Joe and Scott Steiner captured gold as part of the group in 2009 as the latter teamed up with Booker T to win the TNA Tag Team Championship in July. Meanwhile, the AEW star won the TNA X Division Championship from Homicide in August.

