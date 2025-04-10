  • home icon
  • Samoa Joe got involved in a big confrontation after AEW Dynamite went off the air, popular star destroyed

Samoa Joe got involved in a big confrontation after AEW Dynamite went off the air, popular star destroyed

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Apr 10, 2025 10:15 GMT
Samoa Joe is a former AEW World Champion. (Image credits: Joe's Instagram)

Samoa Joe is one of the most dominant names in all of pro wrestling. Currently signed to AEW, The Samoan Submission Machine is a member of The Opps faction along with Katsuyori Shibata and HOOK. Furthermore, he has held the AEW TNT Championship twice and is a former AEW World Champion.

Samoa Joe made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2022. He is undoubtedly a generational talent and is revered by fans and veterans worldwide. He has a wide variety of moves in his arsenal. However, his most lethal maneuver is perhaps the Muscle Buster, his finisher. Throughout his career, Joe has used the Muscle Buster to win hundreds of matches, and after Dynamite went off the air this week he executed this move on Max Caster twice.

Dynamite ended with a ferocious Joe in the squared circle. After the show went off the air, former World Tag Team Champion Max Caster showed up and asked The Samoan Submission machine to answer his open challenge. However, this proved to be a terrible decision for Caster as Joe simply knocked him down and gave him two Muscle Busters.

Caster managed to embarrass himself again and Joe got to showcase why it's a bad idea to mess with him.

Samoa Joe on how the Muscle Buster was created

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Samoa Joe opened up on how the Muscle Buster was created. The former WWE star revealed that he took inspiration from a manga called "Kinnikuman." He also saw wrestlers in Mexico use it and decided to adopt it:

"I remember I was flipping through Kinnikuman, and he was doing the muscle buster. And I was like ah. I remember I’d seen it a few times in Mexico and I was like that’s pretty cool I might start using that," said Joe. [H/T Chris Van Vliet's official website]

From 2015 to 2022, Joe was signed to WWE. There, he won the NXT Championship thrice and the WWE United States Championship twice.

