Samoa Joe is one of Tony Khan's most significant assets. He joined All Elite Wrestling in 2022 after spending seven years in WWE. He is a former AEW World Champion and has twice held the TNT Championship.

The Samoan Submission Machine has had a long and illustrious career. Although he is among the most successful professional wrestlers of all time, he has a few regrets. Back in 2015, during a dark match on RAW, Joe delivered his finisher, the muscle buster, to Tyson Kidd. The latter suffered a spinal cord injury, which ultimately led to his early in-ring retirement.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the 46-year-old revealed that the incident with Kidd was the biggest regret of his career. He once even considered retiring his iconic finisher out of respect for the retired star.

"Well, I didn’t want to. It was kind of like when I got back into things in NXT. In NXT I used it. When I got to the main roster I didn’t. But it was mainly I tried to avoid doing a bunch or making it a thing. If he’s having a bad day, he looks over and he sees that, I didn’t want to replay the car crash in front of somebody. So I did my best to distance myself from it as much as possible," said Joe. [H/T Chris Van Vliet's official website]

Samoa Joe on creating the muscle buster

Fans believe that the muscle buster is Samoa Joe's brainchild. However, this is not true. In the same interview, the AEW star revealed that he got inspired by a manga called Kinnikuman. Furthermore, he had seen people use it in Mexico and decided to add it to his arsenal.

"I remember I was flipping through Kinnikuman, and he was doing the muscle buster. And I was like ah. I remember I’d seen it a few times in Mexico and I was like that’s pretty cool I might start using that," said Joe. [H/T Chris Van Vliet's official website]

Samoa Joe is currently a member of The Opps faction, which, apart from him, consists of Katsuyori Shibata and HOOK.

