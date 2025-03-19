Major update on Tyson Kidd's in-ring status; WWE stars involved with important upcoming event

Several WWE Superstars are looking to team up with colleagues from around the wrestling world for a very special event. Significant happenings are attached to the important show, including the potential comeback of Tyson Kidd. New details are being revealed on what could be one of the biggest wrestling events ever.

Ad

Future Stars of Wrestling is set to host Beynefit For Bey on Sunday in Las Vegas. to benefit TNA's Chris Bey, who suffered a severe neck injury last October. Karrion Kross is headed to the event to represent WWE and will face Hammerstone. AEW will be represented by Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage, Ricochet, and others, while TNA reps include Frankie Kazarian, The Rascalz, and more.

Tyson Kidd was forced to retire after suffering a spinal cord injury in June 2015, but the WWE producer was reportedly considering an in-ring return for the Bey event. FSW owner Joe DeFalco recently spoke with Fightful to promote Sunday's show and revealed that Kidd and Rey Mysterio vs. Kross and Dominik Mysterio was almost booked as the main event.

Ad

Trending

"Rey Mysterio was going to work the show, which was crazy to me. He wanted to work. He was trying to tag team with TJ Wilson [Kidd], who hasn't wrestled in forever, and Kevin [Karrion Kross] reached out and TJ was like, 'Don't worry about it. I won't do any high flying stuff. I would just do mat stuff.' He was talking about teaming with Rey Mysterio to wrestle Dominik [Mysterio] and Kross in the main event," Joe DeFalco said.

Ad

The Workhorse trains wrestlers at The Dungeon 2.0 with wife Natalya and has teased a comeback in recent years. However, DeFalco noted to Fightful that WWE's ongoing Road to WrestleMania tour of Europe nixed some plans and prevented CM Punk from working the show.

"That became, 'Hold on, we have the European tour.' That kind of put the kibosh on that. Bey was talking to CM Punk yesterday and Punk was like, 'If we weren't on this tour, I would have worked the show.' If somebody would have told us, I would have moved it a week later," Joe DeFalco said.

Ad

Ad

Kross and Bey have a history on the indies. Their third and final singles match, which was the tie-breaker, saw Bey retain the FSW Heavyweight Championship over Kross on June 23, 2019. Bey has never worked Punk, Kidd, or The Mysterios, but they have publicly praised him. He does have a history with Cage, Hammerstone, and many others on the card.

Top WWE, TNA, AEW stars set for Chris Bey benefit show

FSW will host Mecca X: Beynefit For Bey on Sunday, March 23, at 5 pm from Silverton Casino in Las Vegas. The event will benefit injured TNA star Chris Bey and will air live on Triller TV. Below is the current lineup with WWE, TNA, and AEW stars:

Ad

Karrion Kross vs. Hammerstone

Swerve Strickland vs. Kenny King

Brian Cage vs. Rich Swann

John Morrison vs. Ace Austin vs. Lio Rush

Scramble Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. TJP vs. Ice Williams vs. Danny Limelight vs. Gregory Sharpe

Frankie Kazarian vs. TJP vs. Ice Williams vs. Danny Limelight vs. Gregory Sharpe Appearances by Ricochet, Rhyno, Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes, The Rascalz, others

Tickets for Beynefit For Bey are still available, starting at $35. VIP Packages are being sold for $70. A pre-show meet & greet will begin at 3:30 pm, doors open at 4 pm, and the show begins one hour later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback