Why was the Muscle Buster banned in WWE? Recalling the unfortunate career-ending incident 9 years ago

TNA star Jordynne Grace faced Roxanne Perez for the NXT Championship during the latest WWE Premium Live Event, NXT Battleground. At one point, she delivered a devastating Muscle Buster, one of the most dangerous-looking moves in wrestling history.

Seeing this move executed in WWE was a huge surprise, especially considering past events. Samoa Joe, during his time in NXT, used the Muscle Buster as his finisher. As one of the best workers in the business, Joe flawlessly executed the move throughout his career without putting opponents in danger. However, a freak mishap occurred in 2015 during a dark match with Tyson Kidd, which left Kidd's spine irreparably damaged. Although Kidd fully recovered, he had to draw curtains on his pro wrestling career.

Trending

Following this incident, there were rumors that the Stamford-based company had banned the Muscle Buster out of respect for Tyson Kidd. During his main roster run, Joe did not use the move and instead relied on the Coquina Clutch as his finisher. He did, however, bring it back on a few occasions after returning to WWE NXT.

Thus, seeing Jordynne Grace using the Muscle Buster, especially at a premium live event, was quite surprising to see for the fans.

Jordynne Grace lost her first singles match in WWE

The current TNA Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace, has already made a significant impact with her recent WWE appearances, showcasing the potential to be a massive star if she ever decides to join the company.

Grace recently challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Battleground. The match was outstanding, with both women demonstrating why they are the top talents in their respective promotions. Ultimately, Roxanne secured the victory after hitting the Pop Rox to finish the match.

Expand Tweet

Grace has certainly impressed with her performances, and it will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion continues to collaborate with TNA moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback