Samoa Joe and major AEW stars make a massive statement on Collision

By Sujay
Modified Mar 09, 2025 01:52 GMT
Samoa Joe is a former WWE star. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
Samoa Joe is a former WWE star (Image credits: AEW's YouTube channel)

Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata made a massive statement on AEW Collision in what was a great start to the show. This will set the tone for what will likely be a great event.

The Opps, which consists of Hook, Joe, and Shibata, took on the team of Starboy Charlie, Jack Banning, and Titus Alexander in a trios match to open the show. Given the star power of The Samoan Submission Machine's team, it had the upper hand heading into the contest.

Joe, Shibata, and Hook took turns to dish out punishment to Titus Alexander as his team members were kept at bay. To finish the match, Katsuyori Shibata hit a PK and secured a win for The Opps.

You can view a sequence from the bout below.

The way the three stars took turns to dominate the competition only goes to show the kind of chemistry they have. Following the win, they might pursue the World Trios Championship soon.

As for Samoa Joe, he will hope to regain momentum and reenter the main event scene after being on the sidelines in the past year. It will be interesting to see what kind of plans Tony Khan has for him.

Edited by Pratik Singh
