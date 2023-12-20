Samoa Joe makes huge statement regarding in-ring future

Samoa Joe has proven himself to be one of the fiercest competitors in AEW, and it is now made clear that fans will continue to see his in-ring domination for an extended period.

The Samoan Submission Machine has been around the squared circle for years, with AEW and its sister promotion, Ring of Honor, being his current home turf. Joe's hard-hitting and dominant style has made him a strong fixture of Tony Khan's landscape.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Joe stated that he had "more than a handful of good years" when asked about his in-ring future. Moreover, Samoa Joe added that he would step away from the squared circle long before his body indicates that the end is near.

"Oh no, I’ll probably stop well before then [before his body tells him he can't do it anymore]. I’ve been really, really fortunate. As far as where the train will end, I’ll let it play out a little bit more. But I will say this, I definitely have more than a handful of good years left in me. And beyond that, I’m excited to -- if we are gonna go out, we’re gonna go out with a bang." [H/t Wrestling Observer]

Samoa Joe accused Hangman Adam Page of being The Devil on AEW Dynamite

For weeks now, Samoa Joe and his partner/rival, AEW World Champion MJF, have been dealing with the looming threat of the mysterious masked group led by 'The Devil.'

After MJF was taken out backstage before their scheduled bout with the masked men on the December 6 edition of AEW Dynamite, Joe openly accused Hangman Adam Page of being behind The Devil's mask.

However, the closing moments of the show might have changed his perspective as Page himself was laid out in a backstage assault by The Devil and his villainous goons.

For now, Joe is scheduled to battle MJF for his AEW World Championship at the upcoming World's End pay-per-view on December 30, 2023.

