Samoa Joe reunites with former faction member after 10 years backstage in AEW

Samoa Joe was recently spotted reuniting with his old faction mate after 10 long years. The star in question is The Hurt Syndicate member MVP.

Ad

Joe's pro wrestling career spans over two decades. He spent all these years wrestling in different promotions. He's worked for WWE, Pro Wrestling Noah, Lucha Libre, TNA, and more. During his final year in TNA (2015), he joined Beat Down Clan, which consisted of The Franchise Playa, Kenny King, Low Ki, and Eric Young. Shortly after, he left the company.

It's been almost a decade since Joe left TNA and the Beat Down Clan. Meanwhile, 10 years later, he recently reunited with his former faction member, Montel Vontavious Porter, backstage in AEW.

Ad

Trending

The Hurt Syndicate member logged onto his Instagram profile to share a photo of himself with The Samoan Submission Machine on his social media account, where they paid tribute to their common close friend Homicide (real name Nelson Erazo).

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

"Just a couple of OGs, recognizing the homie. The Notorious 187 @homicideoutlaw was in our conversations today! #ogflow #legitaf #professionalwrestling #homicide," MVP wrote in the caption.

Ad

Check out Porter's post below:

Ad

MVP once called Samoa Joe one of the greatest wrestlers

Samoa Joe signed with AEW in 2022. He competed in the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation finals in the same year but lost the match to Adam Cole. Following his loss, MVP took to X (fka Twitter) to make a bold claim. He stated that Joe was one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Ad

Random thought... Samoa Joe is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time! All time. I said that. Carry on..."

Expand Tweet

Joe and MVP both work for Tony Khan. The former is a member of The Opps, alongside HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata, while the latter is in The Hurt Syndicate, which consists of him, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback