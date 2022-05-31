"I said that" - Top WWE Superstar claims Samoa Joe is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time

WWE star MVP has praised AEW talent and current Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe.

Following his WWE departure in January, Joe returned to Ring of Honor at this year's Supercard of Honor XV. Shortly afterward, Tony Khan announced that he had signed the former NXT Champion to AEW.

At the recently concluded Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Joe competed in the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final. However, the former WWE star lost to another former NXT Champion, Adam Cole.

Taking to Twitter, MVP claimed that Joe is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He wrote:

Random thought... Samoa Joe is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time! All time. I said that. Carry on..."

SoCal Val recently opened up on her relationship with Samoa Joe

Former IMPACT Wrestling star SoCal Val recently praised Joe and looked back at her relationship with him.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in a recent interview, Val explained what makes Joe a standout performer in the industry.

"I love Samoa Joe, a very good friend of mine. I think Joe is one of those people that just wherever he winds up, it's to their success. He's just a star... Just so happens to be a really good person who has great ideas and knows the business in and out. There's no one like Samoa Joe. He is very original and I'm very proud of what he is doing and anything he does, I support him." (7:52-8:20)

Check out SoCal Val's interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling below:

Since signing with AEW, Joe has been on a dominant run. He captured the ROH World Television Championship by beating Minoru Suzuki and has successfully defended his title against Trent Beretta. He is currently feuding with the trio of Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt.

The Samoan Submission Machine recently recalled how he almost missed his Ring of Honor debut, which you can read here.

