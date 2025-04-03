Samoa Joe reveals massive retirement update

Samoa Joe recently addressed his in-ring retirement. The AEW star said he might soon say goodbye to the squared circle.

The Samoan Submission Machine entered the pro wrestling business in 1999. Over the past two decades, he has wrestled for many top promotions, including WWE, ROH, Pro Wrestling Noah, TNA Wrestling, and others.

The former AEW World Champion is 46 years old and is still going strong inside the ring. He recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, where he commented on his retirement. Joe said he might hang up his wrestling boots sooner than expected.

“Yeah, I do a lot. It’s probably coming sooner than later, which is fine. I think a lot of people from my generation, from what I’ve seen, if that they have the ability, we’ve done our best to kind of save up and we definitely don’t want to out stay [sic] our welcome, because we may have been privy to a few people [who] may have done that in their careers. So I definitely don’t want to be that guy in mind.”

The veteran added that he hadn't finalized his retirement date but hinted that fans could expect it to be soon after his current contract expires.

“No, I think it’s just really based on when my contract runs out. I think exploring those options as they go. I hate just saying retirement, because how many pro wrestling retirements never stick? All of them. So yeah, I will do this for a little longer, and then yeah I think the end is probably sooner than any new deal being signed.” [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Bryan Keith wants to face Samoa Joe in AEW

Bryan Keith recently appeared on the Battleground podcast, where he was asked to name a superstar whom he would like to face in AEW. The 33-year-old picked Samoa Joe.

"He's [Joe] one of the guys I'd watch all the time. That's a guy that I'd love to work with. So, yeah, Samoa Joe's up there for me! I need that one-on-one, man."

The Bounty Hunter is part of Chris Jericho's Learning Tree alongside Big Bill. He joined the stable in May 2024 after his heel turn.

