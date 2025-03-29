"That person will be Samoa Joe" - 33-year-old AEW star teases never-seen-before match

A 33-year-old AEW star wants to face Samoa Joe in a never-seen-before match. The star is a member of Chris Jericho's Learning Tree.

Bryan Keith turned heel at Double or Nothing 2024 to ally with The Demo God. He has since been a part of The Learning Tree. The Bad Apple recently sat down for an interview with the Battleground Podcast, where he teased going against The Samoan Submission Machine.

The 33-year-old was asked to name one superstar whom he would like to go against in AEW to prove himself. Keith named Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson, but most importantly, he put Samoa Joe above them.

"But there's one that just stands out above them all for me. It's really because of the influence and me just watching this guy for so long, and just literally, as far as me becoming a better wrestler myself, and doing tape study, and just watching this person for so long, it's in my number one as far as matches that I need, and that person will be Samoa Joe," he said.

The AEW star added that he would love to battle Joe in a non-stipulation, simple one-on-one match.

"I know that's random. I know it's a tall order, but when we talk about influential guys, he's up there. He's one of the guys I'd watch all the time. That's a guy that I'd love to work with. So, yeah, Samoa Joe's up there for me! I need that one-on-one, man. I'm not a stipulation guy... I want to see how this goes, raw, straight-up, see how it goes down. So, you know, I think that'd be sick." [8:43-10:29]

Bryan Keith and his teammate to go after the AEW World Tag Team Title?

Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that The Hurt Syndicate's Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley were set to defend their AEW Tag Team Championship against The Murder Machines' Lance Archer and Brian Cage.

Unfortunately, Cage suffered an injury during his match against Chris Masters on the independent circuit. Hence, he would be out of action for a while.

Bryan Keith and Big Bill confronted The Hurt Syndicate on this week's Dynamite and hinted at a potential feud. Therefore, Tony Khan might replace Archer and Cage with them in the potential AEW World Tag Team Title match against Shelton and Bobby at Dynasty.

It will be fascinating to see if Keith and Big Bill claim the tag team title in the coming weeks.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit the Battleground podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

