AEW forced to make unfortunate change due to injury; Hurt Syndicate plans affected - Reports

The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. The domination of this faction has been immense, and under MVP's management, the sky is the limit for them. Unfortunately, some of their future plans have changed.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lashley and Benjamin were going to defend their titles against The Murder Machines at AEW Dynasty 2025. The Murder Machines consist of Lance Archer and Brian Cage, who are members of the infamous Don Callis family. Sadly, Cage recently suffered a knee injury in a match against Chris Masters on the independent circuit. It is unknown how long he will take to make a complete recovery, but it certainly appears that he will be out of action for a long time.

Therefore, Tony Khan will be forced to make an unfortunate change. He might either cancel the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at Dynasty or give the Hurt Syndicate new opponents to fight. Since Big Bill and Bryan Keith confronted them on Dynamite this week, there is a huge possibility that they will battle at the upcoming pay-per-view event.

Dave Meltzer on AEW star Brian Cage's injury

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed how he learned about Brian Cage's knee injury. Cage reportedly also missed the Chris Bey show and was supposed to lock horns with former WWE star Rich Swann.

"I got an email from someone who I don’t know with a photo of Brian Cage holding his knee and said he’s wrestling Chris Masters, I don’t even know the city. I don’t know that this is true, so I probably shouldn’t be saying it, but he did miss the Chris Bey show. He was supposed to wrestle Rich Swann,” Meltzer wrote.

Brian Cage signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2020. He has held the now-defunct FTW Championship once.

