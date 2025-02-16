Adam Pearce shares heartfelt tribute to Chris Bey ahead of RAW

Adam Pearce shared a heartwarming tribute to Chris Bey ahead of tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW. Tomorrow night's edition of the red brand will air live from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Chris Bey competed in a tag team match against The Hardy Boyz during TNA's tapings on October 27, 2024. The 29-year-old suffered a serious injury during the bout that required emergency spinal cord fusion surgery.

WWE shared a video featuring RAW General Manager Adam Pearce ahead of tomorrow night's show. Pearce announced a number one contenders match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship for this week's Monday Night show, and he also paid tribute to Bey at the end of the video.

"And TNA Superstar Chris Bey, we are thinking of you, you are going to beat this one foot in front of the other. And that my brother, is official," he said. [From 00:46 - 00:57]

There are also two Elimination Chamber qualifying matches scheduled for WWE RAW tomorrow night, and Sami Zayn is set to return to the red brand after he was brutally attacked by Kevin Owens on February 3.

Chris Bey provides health update following major injury

TNA star Chris Bey recently shared an update about his health while he recovers from the devastating injury he suffered last year.

Bey took to social media earlier this week to share that he had been out of a wheelchair for three weeks. He noted that he did not know if he would ever be able to return to the ring but was grateful to be alive. The three-time TNA Tag Team Champion added that it was going to be a long road ahead, but he would not give up.

"For 3 weeks I'v been out of my wheelchair learning to walk again. Nothing is impossible, you just have to believe and do the work. I thank god every second. I thank you every second. Will I ever wrestle again? Never say never. I'm just so grateful to be alive. I don't know what my purpose is, but I know there's something meant for me to do. For now I just hope to continue to heal as my body is still in a lot of pain. It's going to be a long road, but I will not give up. This will be the Greatest Story Ever Told. I love you all," he added.

The wrestling world is rooting for Chris Bey as he recovers from his unfortunate injury. It will be interesting to see if WWE has any surprises planned for tomorrow night's edition of RAW.

