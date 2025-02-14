Top wrestler gives major update after suffering life-threatening injury left him paralyzed

A top wrestler suffered a massive injury last year in the ring. He has now provided an update on his progress.

Chris Bey was one of the most entertaining stars on the Total Nonstop Action Wrestling roster. He was in top form last year when his career came to a screeching halt. During a dark match on the October 27 tapings after Bound for Glory, Bey and Ace Austin faced off against The Hardys for the tag titles. During the match, the TNA wrestler suffered a serious neck injury that led to paralysis in the ring. He required emergency surgery to fuse his C5 and C6 vertebrae as well as spinal cord fusion for C6 and T1.

Trending

Chris Bey is celebrating his 29th birthday today. On this special day, he took to X (fka Twitter) to pen a heartfelt note to his fans describing his journey. He expressed his gratitude to TNA for their quick reaction to his injury, which saved his life. He also expressed his gratefulness towards the wrestling community for the outpouring of love he received. The injured star also recalled being told there was a 10 to 25% chance he would walk again.

"Specifically I was told it wouldn't be likely with a 10-25% chance. I also had no usage of my hands which is why I didn't post or respond to anything. I spent about a week in the ICU, then 50 days in a spinal cord rehab facility in Detroit doing therapy 6 days a week for 3 hours a day, somtimes longer," he wrote.

Owing to his efforts in therapy, the TNA wrestler has been out of his wheelchair for three weeks now and learning how to walk again. However, he doesn't know yet if he will ever be able to return to the ring. He also posted a clip of himself walking again.

"For 3 weeks I'v been out of my wheelchair learning to walk again. Nothing is impossible, you just have to believe and do the work. I thank god every second. I thank you every second. Will I ever wrestle again? Never say never. I'm just so grateful to be alive. I don't know what my purpose is, but I know there's something meant for me to do. For now I just hope to continue to heal as my body is still in a lot of pain. It's going to be a long road, but I will not give up. This will be the Greatest Story Ever Told. I love you all," he added.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

RVD also provided a medical update on fellow wrestler Chris Bey

When Chris Bey got injured, many people and critics called it one of the worst injuries in recent memory. Neck injuries are fairly common in wrestling, but most wrestlers are able to finish the match after getting injured. However, Bey's situation was so severe that he was paralyzed in the ring and had to be rushed to the hospital immediately.

Wrestling veteran Rob Van Dam checked in on Bey during his injury and shared an update on his 1 of a Kind podcast. RVD said that the TNA wrestler had shown significant improvement and was no longer paralyzed. He also said that he believed Chris could make a full comeback.

“I don’t know how much we should talk about, really, but let me just say that he’s going to wait until he’s ready to talk. Of course, I invited him on here. He is much better than I imagined and much better than he was when he was paralyzed. So, he’s not [paralyzed] anymore, and he’s getting everything back. He’s going to make a come back too, a full comeback, I’m sure of it, but it’s going to be a long journey, and we’ll probably check in with him a lot because, like I said, he lives really close,” RVD said. [H/T - F4WOnline]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if TNA wrestler Chris Bey can make a full recovery and return to the ring someday again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback