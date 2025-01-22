Injured star no longer paralyzed; was stuck in the hospital for two months, reveals WWE veteran Rob Van Dam

A huge positive update has come out on an injured star who suffered paralysis following a match last year. WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam noted that Chris Bey was no longer paralyzed and is now recovering.

Last October, TNA Wrestling's Chris Bey suffered an injury during a tag team match against WWE veterans, The Hardy Boyz. Fans were left worried for his well-being when they saw him being stretchered out.

WWE legend Rob Van Dam has now shared a big update on Chris Bey's health. RVD visited Bey and spoke with the injured star, details of which he shared on his podcast 1 Of A Kind with RVD.

“I don’t know how much we should talk about, really, but let me just say that he’s going to wait until he’s ready to talk. Of course, I invited him on here. He is much better than I imagined and much better than he was when he was paralyzed. So, he’s not (paralyzed) anymore, and he’s getting everything back. He’s going to make a come back too, a full comeback, I’m sure of it but it’s going to be a long journey, and we’ll probably check in with him a lot because, like I said, he lives really close.” [H/T - F4WOnline]

WWE legend says Chris Bey was in the hospital for about two months

Rob Van Dam also said Chris Bey lives close to his and Katie Forbes' residence. He further noted that Bey was "stuck in the hospital" for several weeks due to his injury.

“Chris Bey happens to live very close to us. Katie and I went and visited him because he made it home. He was stuck in the hospital for like two months. He had a match, if you don’t know, with The Hardy Boyz."

Bey is one of the younger stars widely expected to succeed in the business today. His fans are now breathing a sigh of relief following RVD's latest update on his health.

