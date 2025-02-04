5 Consequences for Kevin Owens after piledriving Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens continued to showcase his heel side when he attacked Sami Zayn on WWE RAW. On Saturday night, he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship match to Cody Rhodes and suffered some injuries. However, that did not stop The Prizefighter from appearing on RAW and doing the unthinkable.

He appeared after Sami Zayn failed to defeat CM Punk in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. He beat down his former partner and hit him with a Package Piledriver to end the show.

Check out the five consequences for Kevin Owens after he took out Sami Zayn with the banned move on WWE RAW.

#5. Kevin Owens to pay a heavy fine for his actions?

WWE has reprimanded superstars for doing the wrong thing on-screen in different ways, including fining them.

Over the years, many top stars, including Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar, have been fined for their actions. Kevin Owens’ brutal attack on Sami Zayn could call for something similar.

Triple H could appear to criticize Owens for his actions and threaten him with a hefty fine. This could prevent The Prizefighter from using the banned move again.

#4. Suspension could be the only way to contain the monster

Kevin Owens’ current heel run has been phenomenal. The Prizefighter could take a break for a few weeks after suffering some injuries at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

One of the best ways to send him home while making it relevant to the storyline is to suspend him. Adam Pearce or Nick Aldis could decide whether to punish the villainous star individually or together.

Suspending Owens for his actions would send a clear message and allow him to heal. He could then return to targeting his former friend Sami Zayn or pursuing another babyface.

#3. Nick Aldis could make a bold call

No one likes to see what Kevin Owens does to different superstars in WWE. He has targeted a few babyfaces on SmackDown and has now taken out a top name on RAW.

Since SmackDown is his home brand, General Manager Nick Aldis could make the ultimate call. Aldis could banish the former Universal Champion from the SmackDown brand, claiming he is no longer allowed to appear on it.

The move could allow Owens to temporarily move to RAW, where he could find new opponents and even forge a partnership with the Red brand.

#2. Cody Rhodes can go out looking for Sami Zayn’s attacker

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens have been feuding on SmackDown for some time. It seems like their rivalry may have ended at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

However, Jey Uso seems ready to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 41 when all is said and done. That could leave Rhodes without a story heading into the Elimination Chamber, where his opponent could be crowned.

With that in mind, WWE could extend the rivalry between The Prizefighter and The American Nightmare. Rhodes could challenge Owens to a special stipulation match to seek revenge on Sami Zayn’s behalf.

The two could collide at Elimination Chamber for the final time. It could put their rivalry to rest before Cody Rhodes gets his opponent for WrestleMania 41.

#1. Randy Orton finally returns to WWE

Many WWE fans are waiting for Randy Orton to return to the screen. The company could have allowed him to return at the 2025 Royal Rumble, but they held him back.

The Viper could finally return after Owens attacked Sami Zayn on RAW. He could look to end Kevin’s reign of terror for good and bring back his Punt Kick to get back at the heel.

It would be great to see the two WWE stars finally collide, with Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41 on the horizon. If his rivalry with The Viper ends by then, Kevin Owens could face Randy Orton at The Show of Shows or get a singles match against Sami Zayn.

