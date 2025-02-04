[WATCH] Kevin Owens hits a banned move on former Intercontinental Champion on RAW; next feud potentially started

Kevin Owens didn't take long to make his WWE return despite a crushing defeat in a brutal ladder match at the 2025 Royal Rumble. His next feud has seemingly started as he launched a vicious assault and hit a banned move.

Despite going to war just two days ago, Kevin Owens hijacked the post-main event part of RAW, attacking Sami Zayn (who had just lost an Elimination Chamber qualifier to CM Punk) and hitting him with the banned package piledriver.

It essentially confirms The Prizefighter's next rivalry—whether it will happen at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto or WrestleMania 41. However, they have crossed paths at WrestleMania before, standing across the ring and on the same side.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

There were many questions surrounding Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes after their WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble 2025. Owens and Rhodes shortened each other's careers by putting each other through hell, and the Undisputed WWE Champion suffered an injury in the process.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out because we didn't mention that CM Punk was also partially taken out by Owens' initial attack on RAW.

Expand Tweet

Punk and Owens recently had a tense confrontation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback