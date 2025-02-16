Adam Pearce announces high-stakes match for WWE RAW

Adam Pearce announced a high-stakes match for tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW. The promotion is building toward Elimination Chamber 2025 on March 1.

WWE shared a video featuring the RAW General Manager today on social media, and he made a major announcement for tomorrow night's show. Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai will be squaring off against American Made's Ivy Nile in a number one contenders match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Pearce also shared that Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi will be on RAW this week.

"Proud to announce a number one contenders match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Dakota Kai one-on-one with Ivy Nile. And by now, everybody has seen the footage of the Jade Cargill aftermath; yes, Bianca Belair and Naomi will be in the house tomorrow night, and I'm sure that is going to be fun," said Pearce. [From 00:06 - 00:24]

There are also two Elimination Chamber qualifying matches set for tomorrow night's edition of the red brand. Roxanne Perez will battle Raquel Rodriguez, and Finn Balor will be squaring off against Seth Rollins during this week's episode of RAW.

Adam Pearce gives popular WWE RAW star a new nickname

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently gave CM Punk a hilarious new nickname.

The 46-year-old has already qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match by defeating Sami Zayn earlier this month. Punk competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match but was eliminated by Logan Paul.

CM Punk recently spotted Pearce at the airport and shared a video of him on his Instagram story. The former NWA Champion reacted to Punk's post and gave the former AEW World Champion a hilarious new nickname. Adam Pearce poked fun at the veteran's Second City Saint nickname and referred to him as the Second City Stalker for taking a picture of him at the airport.

"Second City Stalker. (I'm no PS Hayes.)," wrote Pearce.

Adam Pearce also announced that Sami Zayn will be appearing on tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW. The former Intercontinental Champion was brutally attacked by Kevin Owens earlier this month following his loss to CM Punk. Zayn sent Owens an emotional message before this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.

