Sami Zayn gives emotional health update following Kevin Owens attack

WWE star Sami Zayn provided an emotional health update ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. The veteran was brutally attacked by Kevin Owens on the February 3, 2025, edition of WWE RAW.

Sami Zayn lost an Elimination Chamber qualifying match to CM Punk earlier this month on RAW and was attacked by Owens following the bell. The Prizefighter hit Zayn with a Package Piledriver, and the veteran shared a health update today.

He noted that he had not been doing well and there was some nerve damage in his neck following the heinous attack. Zayn added that Owens had betrayed him in the past, but this time it was different.

"We both know exactly what you were trying to do with the Package Piledriver. Because, that wasn't about trying to get ahead, or sending a message; that was trying to end my career. And for what? That is what I keep struggling with. Over what? Over a wrestling match? Over me not helping you win a wrestling match? You didn't see me sprinting out there with tears in my eyes checking on you as you laid there motionless?" said Zayn. [From 00:49 - 01:21]

Zayn added that he didn't know when he would be cleared but warned Owens that he would be coming after him when he returned to action.

"Look, the long and short of it is, I don't know when I will be cleared. But when I am, Kevin, me and you are going to go again. And I am telling you now, it is not going to be fun. I'll see you soon," he added. [From 01:47 - 02:06]

Kevin Owens wanted Sami Zayn to help him at the Royal Rumble during his Ladder match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare won the match against Owens by planting him with an Alabama Slam through a ladder as Zayn watched on from the ringside area.

Vince Russo claims WWE missed an opportunity with Sami Zayn at the Royal Rumble

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes WWE missed an opportunity with Sami Zayn during the Ladder match at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

Speaking on the Royal Rumble Review on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, the legend stated that Zayn should have said something to Cody Rhodes after he defeated Kevin Owens at the PLE earlier this month.

"They had that shot of Cody standing out on the desk and he was cutting the promo on a beaten and bloodied Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn should have said something to Cody. He should have fired back because a friend at that time would have done that."

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have had countless matches against each other over the years. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for their storyline moving forward.

