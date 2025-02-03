  • home icon
Major update on Kevin Owens after horrifying spot at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 - Reports

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Feb 03, 2025 18:45 GMT
Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes had a brutal Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble. [Images via WWE YouTube & WWE.com]

A report has shed light on Kevin Owens after his loss to Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble PLE, where he took a scary spot in the closing moments of the Ladder Match. It was noted that Owens received plaudits for his performance backstage.

KO and Cody left no stone unturned when they stepped inside the ring in front of a packed stadium in Indianapolis this past Saturday. The match featured several high-octane spots that left fans on their feet. The scariest moment came at the end when The American Nightmare executed an Alabama Slam on The Prizefighter, dropping him upside down on a ladder between the ring and the announcer's table.

Sami Zayn and the officials rushed to check on him, while The American Nightmare climbed the ladder to claim the Undisputed WWE Title and the Winged Eagle Championship. As per a new report by PWInsider, Owens' efforts didn't go unnoticed, as he was praised for his performance as well as for helping with the match's layout. It was also noted that Cody Rhodes credited Kevin Owens for their successful outing.

Vince Russo on Sami Zayn's involvement during Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes' match

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Royal Rumble review stream, Vince Russo spoke about how WWE should have used Sami Zayn during Cody and KO's Undisputed Title match.

Russo said the OG Bloodline member could have had an angry outburst at Cody Rhodes after the 39-year-old put Kevin Owens through a ladder to retain the title.

"And it wouldn't have meant that Sami Zayn was a heel. It would have been his true emotions. Like, bro, 'You beat the guy half to death. Okay, you won. You got your hand raised. It's over.' They should have had Sami say something to Cody right there. I just think they missed a good, realistic opportunity," Russo said.

Cody also didn't come out unscathed, as it was soon revealed that he had sustained injuries and could be out of action.

Edited by Yash Mittal
