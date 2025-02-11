Is Sami Zayn seriously injured in real life? What we know following WWE's shocking update on RAW

Sami Zayn suffered a merciless attack at the hands of Kevin Owens last week on RAW. This happened after KO ambushed him from behind, dropping him with a vicious Package Piledriver. WWE provided an unfortunate update this week on RAW, stating that Zayn had sustained severe nerve damage and spinal compression and would be out of action indefinitely.

Following the news, the WWE Universe has been wondering whether the former Intercontinental Champion suffered a real-life injury. However, that is not the case. Sami Zayn's injury is purely a part of the WWE's storytelling. The 40-year-old is believed to be fit and healthy and there are currently no reports of him suffering any legitimate injury or concussion.

WWE showcased his on-screen injury on Monday Night RAW to seemingly keep him away from television for a while. The Stamford-based promotion often does that to blur the lines between reality and fiction, adding more depth and intensity to the ongoing feuds and storylines.

Trending

Zayn getting sidelined due to a Package Piledriver by Owens was seemingly a creative plot to sow the seeds of a potential feud between both superstars. The former Intercontinental Champion is expected to remain on a hiatus for a while before returning in time for WrestleMania 41.

Expand Tweet

Why did Sami Zayn get attacked by Kevin Owens on WWE RAW?

Last week's episode of RAW witnessed a heartbreaking moment when Kevin Owens unleashed his fury on Sami Zayn. The two former friends have once again turned into bitter enemies. Owens attacked the 40-year-old because he felt betrayed by the latter's actions at Royal Rumble.

The Prizefighter felt that Zayn stood at the ringside and did nothing when he was getting pulverized at the hands of Cody Rhodes during the ladder match. For Kevin Owens, it was nothing less than an act of treachery. He believed that Sami Zayn should have helped him avoid the merciless beatdown.

However, his long-time best friend witnessing the drama unfold and doing nothing to save him broke KO's heart and he felt utterly disappointed. Moreover, Zayn rushing into the Men's Royal Rumble Match to aid Roman Reigns was the final blow to their friendship as this act filled Owens with disdain.

Expand Tweet

As a result, it prompted KO to snap which resulted in him turning his back on the former Intercontinental Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback