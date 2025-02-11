Michael Cole confirms WWE star has suffered "extreme nerve damage"; talks about serious injury

Michael Cole revealed a top WWE star had suffered an injury last week. He went on to reveal that the star had suffered extreme nerve damage.

On RAW last week, Sami Zayn was attacked by his apparent best friend, Kevin Owens. Zayn was ringside during Royal Rumble, where Cody Rhodes and Owens pushed each other to their limits during their Ladder Match, hitting each other with everything they had. Both stars were left with injuries, but Zayn didn't get involved in the match itself and instead checked on the health of his friend, hoping that he was okay after he took some fierce bumps, including an Alabama Slam, onto a ladder.

Owens was less than happy with his non-interference, especially since he helped Roman Reigns during the Royal Rumble match and decided to get involved and attack him on RAW. He hit him with a Package Piledriver, meaning that he had to be taken away on a stretcher.

Michael Cole announced that Sami Zayn had suffered spinal compression and nerve damage following the attack. He also confirmed that thanks to the injuries, he was not able to be present on RAW. At this time, there's no certainty as to when Zayn will return to the show again. He talked about how serious the injury was and that The Honorary Uce would be out for a considerable amount of time.

With Michael Cole's announcement, Sami Zayn's future is up in the air, and when he returns, fans will have to wait and see if he faces Kevin Owens in a match.

