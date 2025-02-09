"Second City Stalker" - WWE star gives CM Punk a new nickname ahead of RAW

A WWE star gave CM Punk a new nickname ahead of this week's edition of RAW. The 46-year-old is scheduled to appear on tomorrow night's show in Nashville, Tennessee.

Punk spotted RAW General Manager Adam Pearce at the airport and shared a video of him on his Instagram story. Pearce hilariously reacted to the former AEW star's video and gave Punk a new nickname. The RAW GM referred to The Second City Saint as "The Second City Stalker," and you can check out Pearce's message on Instagram below.

"Second City Stalker. (I'm no PS Hayes.)," wrote Pearce.

Pearce gave Punk a hilarious new nickname today. [Image credit: Screenshot from Adam Pearce's Instagram story]

CM Punk defeated Sami Zayn in the main event of this past Monday's edition of RAW to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE on March 1. Kevin Owens brutally attacked Zayn following the match and called the former Intercontinental Champion a horrible friend this past Friday night on SmackDown.

WWE RAW star goes off on CM Punk

Seth Rollins recently shared that he was hoping for the worst for CM Punk moving forward.

The Visionary lost to Punk in the main event of the January 6, 2025, episode of WWE RAW. During his appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams earlier this week, the former World Heavyweight Champion claimed that the legend was selfish and a narcissist.

"CM Punk - I want the worst for him. I want the world to crumble around him. [I hate him] because he's a selfish scumbag. But Punk is the king of narcissism. He's a guy who's a gaslighter; he's a narcissist, and he's a person who has for years, because he was in WWE for a while; he left. He left and then he came back. He left and when he was gone he just tore this company down, WWE. Took our business, he said, 'This place is terrible, I want it to fail,'" he said.

You can check out the video below:

Drew McIntyre and John Cena will also be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber match next month. It will be fascinating to see if CM Punk can emerge victorious at Elimination Chamber 2025 to earn a title match at WrestleMania 41 in April.

