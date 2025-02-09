  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • "Second City Stalker" - WWE star gives CM Punk a new nickname ahead of RAW

"Second City Stalker" - WWE star gives CM Punk a new nickname ahead of RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Feb 09, 2025 21:58 GMT
Punk has qualified for the Men
Punk has qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match next month. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A WWE star gave CM Punk a new nickname ahead of this week's edition of RAW. The 46-year-old is scheduled to appear on tomorrow night's show in Nashville, Tennessee.

Punk spotted RAW General Manager Adam Pearce at the airport and shared a video of him on his Instagram story. Pearce hilariously reacted to the former AEW star's video and gave Punk a new nickname. The RAW GM referred to The Second City Saint as "The Second City Stalker," and you can check out Pearce's message on Instagram below.

"Second City Stalker. (I'm no PS Hayes.)," wrote Pearce.
also-read-trending Trending
Pearce gave Punk a hilarious new nickname today. [Image credit: Screenshot from Adam Pearce&#039;s Instagram story]
Pearce gave Punk a hilarious new nickname today. [Image credit: Screenshot from Adam Pearce's Instagram story]

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

CM Punk defeated Sami Zayn in the main event of this past Monday's edition of RAW to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE on March 1. Kevin Owens brutally attacked Zayn following the match and called the former Intercontinental Champion a horrible friend this past Friday night on SmackDown.

WWE RAW star goes off on CM Punk

Seth Rollins recently shared that he was hoping for the worst for CM Punk moving forward.

The Visionary lost to Punk in the main event of the January 6, 2025, episode of WWE RAW. During his appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams earlier this week, the former World Heavyweight Champion claimed that the legend was selfish and a narcissist.

"CM Punk - I want the worst for him. I want the world to crumble around him. [I hate him] because he's a selfish scumbag. But Punk is the king of narcissism. He's a guy who's a gaslighter; he's a narcissist, and he's a person who has for years, because he was in WWE for a while; he left. He left and then he came back. He left and when he was gone he just tore this company down, WWE. Took our business, he said, 'This place is terrible, I want it to fail,'" he said.

You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Drew McIntyre and John Cena will also be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber match next month. It will be fascinating to see if CM Punk can emerge victorious at Elimination Chamber 2025 to earn a title match at WrestleMania 41 in April.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी