Major WWE star set to return on RAW; massive match announced

A major WWE Superstar is set to return from hiatus tomorrow night on RAW. The upcoming episode of the red brand will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce took to X (fka Twitter) and made several huge announcements before tomorrow's edition of the red brand. Pearce revealed that Dakota Kai will return from injury to team up with IYO SKY to battle Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Pearce also announced that CM Punk and AJ Styles will appear on the show and that two Elimination Chamber qualifying matches are also scheduled. Bayley will face Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria, and Rey Mysterio will battle Logan Paul.

"Quick update, Dakota Kai is back. She will be with us tomorrow night, in action, teaming with IYO SKY, that's right, Damage CTRL, takes on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez," said Pearce. [From 00:05 - 00:14]

Kai suffered a concussion during a Tag Team Match against Pure Fusion Collective's Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler last month. Sonya Deville used to be a member of the heel faction, but the company elected not to renew her contract earlier this week.

Dakota Kai was emotional after failing to capture WWE title

RAW star Dakota Kai was feeling emotional and sent a heartfelt message to her fans after coming up short in a major title match last month.

The Damage CTRL star made it to the final of the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament but fell short of capturing the title. Lyra Valkyria defeated the veteran in the final on the January 13 edition of WWE RAW.

Following the match, the two stars showed each other respect and shook hands. Kai took to X/Twitter following the loss and thanked her fans for their support throughout her career.

"It may not have been my night.. but if anything, my journey proves this isn’t over. With my whole heart, thank you ily forever," wrote Kai.

Dakota Kai has never won a singles title during her time as a WWE Superstar. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the 36-year-old on the Road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

