Top RAW star leaving WWE; stable's future uncertain - Reports

In some shocking news that broke recently, a RAW star was reported to have left WWE while SmackDown was still on the air. After Cedric Alexander and Authors of Pain, it's now being reported that the promotion was not renewing Sonya Deville's contract.

Deville had been with the Stamford-based promotion for nearly a decade, joining way back in 2015. After a couple of years down in NXT, the 31-year-old star joined the main roster as part of Absolution, alongside Mandy Rose and Saraya.

However, she never quite made the cut as a singles wrestler due to a stacked roster. Following a stint as an on-screen authority figure, Sonya Deville started leading her own stable Pure Fusion Collective in May 2024 under Triple H's creative leadership. A few minutes back, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that WWE was not keen on extending Deville's contract.

Over the last few hours, Cedric Alexander, Authors of Pain, and Paul Ellering were reportedly released from their contracts, leaving the wrestling world in shock. It seems that Triple H and his creative team did not have many plans for the stars.

WWE has not yet made an official statement on their releases and neither have the talents, barring Alexander, who himself announced his exit. It remains to be seen if more roster cuts will come to light in the coming hours and days.

