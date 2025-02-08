  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 38-year-old star pays tribute to 7-year-old rivalry with Cedric Alexander following sudden WWE exit

38-year-old star pays tribute to 7-year-old rivalry with Cedric Alexander following sudden WWE exit

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 08, 2025 03:40 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
Former WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Cedric Alexander's WWE release came as quite a shock, although it shouldn't be considering his status with the company for the longest time. One of his great rivals paid tribute to him.

Cedric Alexander's last few years in WWE were quite underwhelming. The peak of his run came in two different instances - one when he was the WWE Cruiserweight Champion in NXT, beating Mustafa Ali at WrestleMania 34, while the second was when he was a part of The Hurt Business in 2020 and became one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions. From there, things went downhill for the star.

Mustafa Ali, one of his great WWE rivals, paid tribute on Instagram to their WrestleMania match seven years ago and wrote "heart and soul forever" - as they were considered the heart and soul of 205 Live, the former show for the cruiserweights.

also-read-trending Trending

Of course, the handling of the WWE Cruiserweight division certainly left a lot to be desired as 205 Live was eventually shelved and the Cruiserweight Title was merged with the NXT North American Championship. Carmelo Hayes is officially the last champion of that lineage.

It's going to be interesting to see what Cedric Alexander does in his wrestling future. At 35 years old, he has a lot of time ahead of him and hasn't sustained too many major injuries during his time with WWE.

The first thought will be him joining his former Hurt Business brothers, who now go by the name Hurt Syndicate in AEW.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी