Seth Rollins goes off on CM Punk

The WWE Universe is well aware of the intense animosity between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. The Visionary recently explained why he desires to see The Second City Saint's world crumble around him.

During a recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, Seth Rollins launched a verbal attack on the former AEW star, expressing his hatred for him. The former World Heavyweight Champion accused CM Punk of being a selfish and narcissistic individual who had previously criticized WWE and wished for its downfall.

"CM Punk - I want the worst for him. I want the world to crumble around him. [I hate him] because he's a selfish scumbag. But Punk is the king of narcissism. He's a guy who's a gaslighter; he's a narcissist, and he's a person who has for years, because he was in WWE for a while; he left. He left and then he came back. He left and when he was gone he just tore this company down, WWE. Took our business, he said, 'This place is terrible, I want it to fail,'" he said.

Seth Rollins criticized The Voice of The Voiceless for leaving World Wrestling Entertainment and then attempting to return to the company after it had regained success. The 38-year-old star added:

"And then over the past few years, things started getting good. We start making money, we start getting new fans and somebody decides they want to jump back on. They want to jump back on the ship, they want to ride now that we are doing well." [From 07:14 to 08:00]

Watch the full interview below:

Seth Rollins breaks character and says he loves major WWE star

Roman Reigns is one of the arch-nemeses of The Architect. Seth Rollins has repeatedly stated that he does not want to see the erstwhile Big Dog regain his power within The Bloodline and rule over the company.

However, during the same interview with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show, The Revolutionary broke character on-screen and admitted that he loves Roman Reigns.

"I love Roman Reigns. Let's get that clear, I love him. We came into the industry together. So this is what you're talking about stories - Roman and I broke into WWE together back in 2012," Rollins said.

For those unaware, CM Punk was the one who eliminated both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. According to a recent report, a Triple Threat match featuring the three former WWE World Champions is being planned for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

However, fans will have to wait and see if this highly anticipated dream match will become a reality at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Please credit Up & Adams Show and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

