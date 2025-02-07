"I love Roman Reigns" - Seth Rollins breaks character after stomping The Tribal Chief at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is the man who put Roman Reigns on the shelf at the Royal Rumble. However, The Revolutionary recently broke character to praise The Tribal Chief after attacking him at the premium live event in Indianapolis.

Both men were eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble Match by CM Punk. Reigns then argued with The Second City Saint outside the ring after the latter was taken out by Logan Paul. Meanwhile, a frustrated Seth Rollins delivered a double-foot stomp to his former Shield stablemate.

At the ringside, the OTC was seen bleeding after The Visionary delivered another stomp on the steel steps. During a recent interview with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show, Seth Rollins acknowledged his love for the former Universal Champion despite their current animosity.

The Visionary recalled their Shield faction's shared journey in WWE, highlighting their rise to the top. Rollins admitted that his ill will towards Roman Reigns stemmed from their recent differences, but emphasized that his feelings for The Tribal Chief were rooted in a deep-seated love and a desire for his success.

"I love Roman Reigns. Let's get that clear, I love him. We came into the industry together. So this is what you're talking about stories - Roman and I broke into WWE together back in 2012," he said. "Now, Roman's a different guy, he's living in his own space, he's got this kind of narcissistic complex, this god complex going on, and I got a lot of ill will towards him because we haven't seen eye to eye for some time. But it's also rooted in love. Thin line between love and hate. I want the best for him," he added. [From 06:13 - 07:13]

Seth Rollins boasts hurting Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble

After the Royal Rumble incident, the company shared a video of The Bloodline member appearing shocked and heartbroken by The Architect's actions. On this week's Monday Night RAW, Michael Cole announced that Roman Reigns may be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

During his promo on the red brand, Seth Rollins boasted about injuring the OTC. He suggested that Reigns might even miss WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The wrestling world awaits to see if Roman Reigns will return in time for The Showcase of The Immortals to seek revenge on Seth Rollins.

