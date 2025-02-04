Seth Rollins reveals who injured Roman Reigns; why star is out of action

Seth Rollins was on WWE RAW this week and has revealed that Roman Reigns is injured. He also revealed who was responsible for the star's injury.

Rollins revealed that WWE's announcement about Reigns was true, and the star was indeed out for the foreseeable future. Seth also confirmed that he was responsible, saying that Reigns was because of his actions. He was pleased about this and took responsibility for injuring him.

The star also said that Reigns might not even make it to WrestleMania 41.

Expand Tweet

Trending

At the Royal Rumble, CM Punk took advantage of Reigns and Seth Rollins battling at the rope. He tipped them both over the top rope, eliminating the stars. Punk himself didn't last long after that, with Logan Paul tipping him out. Rollins was furious but decided to take out his rage on Roman Reigns. He backed up, hit his former teammate with a double-foot stomp, and took him out.

With Reigns now injured, it remains to be seen if he will pursue Seth Rollins when he returns and if that will be the star's next feud.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback