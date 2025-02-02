Roman Reigns narrowly avoids major injury after scary Seth Rollins Royal Rumble botch

Roman Reigns was part of his first Royal Rumble match in five years earlier tonight and was lucky to walk away without severe injury. The former World Champion was eliminated by CM Punk at the same time as Seth Rollins, which led to the two men having an argument on the outside.

While Reigns and Punk were arguing, Seth Rollins ran across and tried to Stomp him but he slipped on one leg and actually delivered a double foot stomp to his former Shield teammate.

Roman Reigns was seen bleeding outside the ring, but this came after Rollins had delivered another Stomp on the steel steps. Paul Heyman tried to calm Rollins down but was met with an unfriendly gesture before Rollins hit the Stomp anyway and made it clear that his issues with Reigns were far from over.

Rollins and Roman Reigns have been at odds for several years and last year, he refused to help his former Shield teammate in WarGames, showing that he has no intention of reuniting with him anytime soon.

The last time the two battled, Rollins defeated the OTC by disqualification. Could it finally be time for Reigns to give Rollins the rematch that he owed him following Royal Rumble 2022?

