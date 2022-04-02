Samoa Joe reveals he pushed for a deal between WWE and ROH

Samoa Joe revealed that he pushed for his former employers to buy the ROH video library during his time in WWE.

Tony Khan recently acquired Ring of Honor. Acquiring the promotion was a major move from him, as he now possesses the entire video library that has iconic matches involving the likes of Samoa Joe, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. However, there were rumors of WWE previously contemplating the idea of buying the library.

Speaking at the post-show media scrum after Supercard of Honor, the Samoan Submission Machine said the following:

“It was a major surprise to me, especially coming from my former position and how hard I was pushing to buy the library for the other company. It let me know why it was being such a difficult process...having Tony have it, and know how much he loves wrestling and knowing how much he loved ROH and the product, just from our meetings and the time knowing each other, I knew it would be good hands. I knew it would be treated with respect and it would be kind of made available to the fans in the best way possible. I was very happy with it.” [H/T Cageside]

Samoa Joe made his return to wrestling at the ROH: Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. He made his way out to the ring after the conclusion of the main event to save Jonathan Greshman after Jay Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt attacked the latter. Joe was released from WWE earlier this year.

Samoa Joe laid out his goals in ROH and AEW

Samoa Joe has won multiple world championships in numerous promotions, including TNA (now IMPACT) and ROH. He is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the AEW roster right now and intends to add more titles to his legacy.

When asked about his goals in the company, he said the following:

“World Champion. That’s why I’m here. I tried my bid at bettering the world of professional wrestling, but at the end of the day, I’m here in AEW and ROH to be a Unified Champion. I’m here to win the AEW Championship and Ring of Honor Championship. I’m here to win anything they put in front of me. I’m more than willing to go into the Owen Hart [Cup Tournament] and win that."

During his time in WWE, Samoa Joe won the NXT Championship a record three times. Despite never winning the WWE Championship, he was involved in main event feuds with the likes of Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles.

Will we get to see the Samoan Submission Machine win the AEW World Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

