Triple H once wanted WWE to purchase Ring of Honor

It has been reported that WWE legend and executive Triple H once pitched for WWE to buy Ring of Honor.

Long before the recent acquisition of Ring of Honor by AEW, The Game made a pitch to WWE to purchase the US-based wrestling promotion.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Hunter was keen for WWE to purchase ROH in 2018 when the promotion was at its peak.

“When Ring of Honor was kinda hot, I think this would be, I’m gonna say 2018, the early part of the year, WWE made a pitch… Paul Levesque [Triple H] wanted to buy Ring of Honor. There was some smoke to that, even though Ring of Honor obviously denied it at the time. You always do. But there was something there, there were talks there, and they ended up going nowhere." H/T ItWrestling

Due to the signings that The Cerebral Assassin made during his tenure as head booker for NXT, The Game has always seemed to be a big fan of independent wrestling.

Triple H reportedly tried to cancel the New Japan/ Ring of Honor show in New York City

Despite his apparent admiration for independent wrestling promotions, reports from early 2022 suggest that The Game tried to cancel a huge independent show in 2019.

New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor booked a supershow at Madison Square Garden in New York City on the same weekend WWE hosted WrestleMania in the same city.

According to Dave Meltzer, Triple H and the WWE tried to block the show from taking place at the World's Most Famous Arena.

“They did – the Ring Of Honor and New Japan show a couple of years ago, they sold out on the first day and [WWE] did get that blocked. Paul Levesque called up Madison Square Garden and said ‘we don’t want you booking that show.'” H/T ItWrestling

It could be argued that the mainstream rise of companies like ROH and NJPW was one of the many catalysts that led to the birth of All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan's company is one of WWE's biggest rivals today.

Edited by Pratik Singh