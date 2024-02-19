Samoa Joe’s promo once caused backstage heat on WWE veteran

A former WWE veteran recently revealed that he made Samoa Joe cut a promo that management wasn't a fan of. This then led to there being some backstage heat toward him. The veteran in question would be Dutch Mantell.

This was in TNA, where Mantell was a producer and he worked booking as well full-time. He was with the promotion from 2003 to 2009, before eventually departing. He would only make a return for a year in 2017 when it was then known as IMPACT Wrestling. Joe on the other hand spent 10 years with TNA before eventually heading to WWE.

In the recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, he talked about his thought process in booking Samoa Joe. A few years ago, he had told the AEW World Champion to cut a promo saying he would leave TNA if he loset his match against Kurt Angle. This then led to some heat from management, as they apparently did not understand why this was done.

"When they (TNA management) heard that, they went nuts. 'Why did you tell him to say that?' I said 'Wait a minute, isn't he winning?' 'Well yeah, he's winning but why did he say that?' I said 'Well, because, he'll keep the promise.' People say 'If I don't win, I'm leaving,' and now the people really want him to win, and when he wins like he predicted that he would win, now he's over more with them." [1:37-2:04]

Samoa Joe to defend title in three-way match at Revolution

Samoa Joe is set to make his second title defense since winning the AEW World Championship in under two weeks at Revolution.

After failing to break their win-loss tie-breaker, Tony Khan revealed that both Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page will be in the title match against Joe. This meant that the champion could lose the title even if he was not the one who gets pinned.

The champion may be at a disadvantage heading to the match, but very few men have bested Samoa Joe during his AEW stint, and he may be able to hold his ground at Revolution.

