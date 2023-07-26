Samoa Joe says his list of 'Su*cide Squad' members includes a WWE Hall of Famer

A WWE legend would have been a great addition to Samoa Joe's 'Su*cide Squad,' according to the former United States Champion. The name in question is the late Iron Sheik.

The aforementioned squad is a popular group in the DCEU, including comic book characters like Deadshot, Bloodsport, Harley Quinn, and others. Samoa Joe is also on the road to being associated with the team. He will lend his voice to King Shark in the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game, slated to release in February 2024.

In an interview with ComicBook, the former WWE Superstar put together his own version of the supervillain team in the pro-wrestling world, including the late Iron Sheik.

"Very easy for me to put together [the Su*cide Squad]. So firstly, I would be on there myself, just because if I'm going to commit these guys to have bombs put in their heads, I'd have the common decency to put one in mine and be out there with them. I'd definitely have The Hardys with me. They're unpredictable brothers, you never know what they're going to do. Jeff is always on some weird thing, I'm pretty sure he has a superpower, [he] just hasn't figured it out yet. They'd definitely be in there."

Joe explained how the Hall of Famer would have been a great addition to the group if the latter was still around:

"Iron Sheik, if he was around, God rest his soul. I need somebody to be on the microphone, on the loudspeaker blasting, talking trash. I'd have 'Sheiky Baby' doing that for them. I think with that crew, you can take over a continent." (H/T: Fightful)

Samoa Joe comments on another former WWE name

Former WWE star and current AEW personality Stokely Hathaway has been making waves in the Tony Khan-led promotion. Samoa Joe recently commented on his colleague.

The two shared an interesting moment during the 2023 ROH Death Before Dishonor event. In a recent conversation with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone, the ROH World Television Champion talked about his relationship with Hathaway.

“Stokely, he’s very much in control. He’s doing his best. I just serve as an advisory committee to most of his moves and actions and things that he does. When he decides to breathe, eat, go anywhere. So that’s really kind of the basis of our relationship. I’m glad that he trusts me enough to advise him to do the right things, and so far, he has not disappointed. If he does, I just really hope he’s ready for the consequences that could come down from terrible decisions." [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen what the former WWE Superstar will do next in ROH and AEW.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here