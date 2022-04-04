"I have a lot of my legacy tied up"- Ex-WWE star says Tony Khan buying ROH influenced his decision to join AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has been making big moves in the wrestling world lately.

One of them recently occurred when he acquired ROH, which drew the eyeballs of many stars who had developed fond memories of working with the company throughout their careers.

Samoa Joe, who was once the cornerstone of the Baltimore-based promotion, returned to the company at the Supercard Of Honor XV last week.

During the post-show media scrum, Joe admitted that while Tony Khan's purchase of ROH was kept confidential, it eventually influenced his decision to join AEW. The former WWE Superstar recalled his affiliation with ROH and the legacy he carved before moving onto the major leagues.

The Samoan Submission Machine asserted that his return was "an unmissable opportunity" for him to relive the glory days:

"It played a role. But the initial discussions, Tony was playing his cards very close to his chest and not revealing things. Heavily alluding to it, but never quite revealing. But it did play a major role because obviously I have a lot of my legacy tied up with the promotion, and a lot of work that many fans have enjoyed over the years has been affiliated with the promotion. So to see it and to be a part of it and to help influence the future of it, it was kind of an unmissable opportunity," Samoa Joe said. [H/T - WrestleZone]

On the night he returned, Samoa Joe confronted Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt, who turned heel on Undisputed ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham.

Joe trapped Dutt in Coquina Clutch to signal his arrival in ROH.

Samoa Joe will make his first appearance on AEW Dynamite this week

In the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Samoa Joe will appear for the first time on the flagship show.

As of this writing, it is unclear what the company might have planned for the former WWE Superstar.

Given how the Supercard of Honor ended, fans could see Joe kickstart a rivalry with his old foe in Lethal.

Do you think Samoa Joe made the right decision to sign with AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

